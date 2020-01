My poor parents were told by Vodafone they had to move landline to VOIP service as part of the Napier rollout. They got their new phones and modem all set up then not long afterwards certain callers were getting engaged signal. A phone call to Vodafone and no one rang back, a third phone call to Vodafone and still no one rings back - this has been going on since 6 January. We’ve worked out it’s only callers using Spark to call their number with the problem which we told Vodafone.



Today mums mobile is going to voicemail and that’s on 2Degrees. I know 2Degrees use Vodafone cell or maybe that’s changed. But there is clearly porting issues going on and someone’s screwed up somewhere.



This is 3 weeks with a bad service and Mum dealing with staff not calling her back is nearly causing her to have a stroke! Any suggestions OR HELP?!???



Dee