Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandOptions for replacing UltraHub?

sub



339 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265594 30-Jan-2020 11:54
Send private message

I'm a Vodafone cable customer. I've recently had to switch to a Vodafone UltraHub after my landline was moved to voip.

 

Unfortunately the UltraHub doesn't do everything I'd like it to. I'd really like separate wireless guest or vlan network, which I can use for the iot devices (like door bell, smoke alarms etc), and maybe some sort of mesh wireless instead.

 

My understanding is that I pretty much have to keep using the UltraHub for voip. Is it possible for me to turn off it's wifi features, and use another router as my primary router, and maybe just connect UltraHub to my primary router as just another device? 

 

Also, if I can go down that path, and recommended router? (I was pretty much ready to replace my previous router anyway, and had been looking at options like the Synology RT2600AC)

 

(Unfortunately can't get rid of landline at this stage, have tried but it makes life much easier for parents etc)

Create new topic
69 posts

Master Geek


  # 2410119 30-Jan-2020 12:19
Send private message quote this post

I Use the Ubiquiti Edge Router lite and have it down stream of the UltraHub, then you can still use VIOP. You could disable the UltraHub Wifi or use it a guest Wifi and get a better Access Point that will suit your needs.

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.