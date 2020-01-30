I'm a Vodafone cable customer. I've recently had to switch to a Vodafone UltraHub after my landline was moved to voip.

Unfortunately the UltraHub doesn't do everything I'd like it to. I'd really like separate wireless guest or vlan network, which I can use for the iot devices (like door bell, smoke alarms etc), and maybe some sort of mesh wireless instead.

My understanding is that I pretty much have to keep using the UltraHub for voip. Is it possible for me to turn off it's wifi features, and use another router as my primary router, and maybe just connect UltraHub to my primary router as just another device?

Also, if I can go down that path, and recommended router? (I was pretty much ready to replace my previous router anyway, and had been looking at options like the Synology RT2600AC)

(Unfortunately can't get rid of landline at this stage, have tried but it makes life much easier for parents etc)