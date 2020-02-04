I (and others) am/are calling 093081666 from my Vodafone number(sim).

093081666 is ACG Parnell School main line.

And most likely this number is on another network (so the Voda rep says). I don't know who the ACG provider is.

I get the Voda Female voice message ~ "the number you are calling does not exist" (exactly the same voice as the Voda IVR voice).



What does this mean?

Is the call landing on the Vodafone network and not being handed off to any other network. AKA the 09308166 does not exist in Vodafones database hence is says this number does not exist.

Or is vodafone calling out to find this number from other networks and getting no response from them and then saying this number does not exist.

Or is it too hard to tell exactly?

What are the links in the chain?



I.E. who needs to fix it Vodafone or Desitnation Network?

