Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandGetting Vodafone's "...The Number you have called does not exist..."


17 posts

Geek


# 265671 4-Feb-2020 16:39
Send private message

I (and others) am/are calling 093081666 from my Vodafone number(sim).
093081666 is ACG Parnell School main line.
And most likely this number is on another network (so the Voda rep says). I don't know who the ACG provider is.
I get the Voda Female voice message ~ "the number you are calling does not exist"  (exactly the same voice as the Voda IVR voice).

What does this mean?
Is the call landing on the Vodafone network and not being handed off to any other network. AKA the 09308166 does not exist in Vodafones database hence is says this number does not exist.
Or is vodafone calling out to find this number from other networks and getting no response from them and then saying this number does not exist.


Or is it too hard to tell exactly?
What are the links in the chain?

I.E. who needs to fix it Vodafone or Desitnation Network?

Create new topic
1211 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2412563 4-Feb-2020 17:03
Send private message quote this post

Definitely Vodafone. They are the network you are calling from.

Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.