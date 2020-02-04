I have cell data turned off, but I am still being charged for data by Vodafone. I exclusively use wifi data.
I have turned off background data for all my apps.
I changed phones to confirm that it is not a device issue.
My phone shows that I have used 56 Kb of mobile data in the last month since I changed phones.
I have now installed an app NetGuard to restrict any apps from accessing mobile data.
But I am still getting charged for data usage.
The Vodafone chat reps give me instructions on switching off mobile data, which is already turned off?
I have an Android phone running Android 9. Location services are also turned off.
I am out of ideas now.
Has anyone else faced the same problem? Any suggestions are welcome.
Thanks