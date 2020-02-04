A slightly random question I've been thinking about (and presumably Vodafone wouldn't encourage).

In NZ i often forward calls from my iPhone (on a Red Share Unlimited Call Plan) to my work iPhone or office direct dial, instead of juggling all three! This is free because it simply uses my unlimited minutes.

My unlimited minutes also cover calls to standard Australian landline and mobile numbers.

My question is, if I'm roaming in Australia with data turned off and all calls forwarded from my VFNZ number (using the iPhone immediate Call Forwarding feature) to my Australian mobile phone number, will this avoid roaming fees for any calls received to my VFNZ number?

Usually, I just pay daily roaming, but i'm going for slightly longer this time and don't fancy paying two lots of roaming fees on VFNZ mobiles for the sake of an odd call here and there, plus the Australian number which will have data and calls for me to use.

Would appreciate any thoughts from anyone in the know!