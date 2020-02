Hoping someone can provide some advise on how to do this without it getting too messy.

I recall in the past, there was literally no real way to transfer it back out once vodafone have their teeth stuck in the account..

I require to disconnect a Vodafone Fixed line service, but not Disconnect the Sky service. I highly suspect it's going to be a case of terminate the lot and go for a new offer (or try to convince onto a VFTV - they like their mysky though... so that's not Likely to be the winner)