Threads about billing issues are common on this forum, I know. Sorry to have to start another.

When we terminated our Vodafone broadband account recently (after a long time with them and the company they acquired - our account number from TelstraClear days has only 4 digits) I was told that our most recent term contract ended on January 19. I was also given assurance (by phone and email) that I would not receive an invoice after that date. All the equipment was returned to a Vodafone store a couple of days early on January 17, and I have an email receipt for that.

So today, on the usual day of the month we would get an invoice by email, I had a hint of optimism but sadly the result was the scenario I honestly thought would be most likely: a full bill for the period February 2nd to March 1st. For $10.01 more than the old term contract amount, in fact.

I'm not seeking any refund for the post-contract portion of the previous bill which I paid in full. All I want is for this new invoice to be wiped and to never get another one, as I was promised.

I have lost all confidence that a phone call would be able to resolve this. Can anyone connected to Vodafone on this forum assist me?