Hi, People-who-know-more-than-me,

I replaced my handset over Christmas, and I've noticed I'm now getting the occasional duplicate SMS message - usually sent by family members who are off-network (they are Skinny, mostly - not talking about diet!).

I'm going to blame the new phone, as the old one didn't do this; but the new one is running up-to-date Android Pie; and in fact, got an update this morning to Dec '19 security patch; so it is very much up-to-date.

Questions regarding trying to resolve - is there anything I can do locally (on phone) that's likely to help? Does the actual app that's handling SMS display going to make any difference? (I'd assume not, as I'd assume the OS handles the actual reception, pops it into the "sms" database, and notifies the app; but I could be wrong).

Any ideas? Ta.