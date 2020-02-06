Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand


914 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

# 265712 6-Feb-2020 18:38
Send private message quote this post

Hi, People-who-know-more-than-me,

 

I replaced my handset over Christmas, and I've noticed I'm now getting the occasional duplicate SMS message - usually sent by family members who are off-network (they are Skinny, mostly - not talking about diet!).

 

I'm going to blame the new phone, as the old one didn't do this; but the new one is running up-to-date Android Pie; and in fact, got an update this morning to Dec '19 security patch; so it is very much up-to-date.

 

Questions regarding trying to resolve - is there anything I can do locally (on phone) that's likely to help?   Does the actual app that's handling SMS display going to make any difference?  (I'd assume not, as I'd assume the OS handles the actual reception, pops it into the "sms" database, and notifies the app; but I could be wrong).

 

Any ideas?  Ta.

5830 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2413787 6-Feb-2020 18:51
Send private message quote this post

Yes handset is not sending back the ACK when the SMS is delivered so the SMSR will send the SMS again to the handset

 

Where did you get the handset from?



914 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2413800 6-Feb-2020 19:00
Send private message quote this post

Linux: Where did you get the handset from?

 

It's a Nokia 7.2, purchased from Harvey Norman; technically it was labelled as a Spark handset, but I would have expected it to work correctly on Vodafone's network.

 
 
 
 


5830 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2413802 6-Feb-2020 19:03
Send private message quote this post

jamesrt:

 

Linux: Where did you get the handset from?

 

It's a Nokia 7.2, purchased from Harvey Norman; technically it was labelled as a Spark handset, but I would have expected it to work correctly on Vodafone's network.

 

 

That could be part of the issue Vodafone and Spark do not run 100% the same networks



914 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2413808 6-Feb-2020 19:09
Send private message quote this post

Linux: That could be part of the issue Vodafone and Spark do not run 100% the same networks

 

Could be; unfortunately, its a work-provided SIM card, so not much I can do about the network choice.

 

If there's not much I can do about the duplicates, then there's not much I can do.  It's vaguely annoying; but no more than that.

 

Thanks for the diagnosis.

