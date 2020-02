This morning we've been getting a barrage of prerecorded automated phone calls - like one every 5 minutes.

Is there any way to block these? We're on Vodafone Broadband and Home Phone.

I know how to block calls from a cellphone, but not sure how to do it on a wireless landline.

I see there is a blacklist I can see from my account page, but it only blocks TXTs

Thanks.