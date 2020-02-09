Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Vodafone New Zealand $200 Account Credit For Sign up


127 posts

Master Geek


#265741 9-Feb-2020 00:27
I just recently joined Vodafone and I would receive a $200 Account Credit, but when I got my first bill I noticed that I had to pay GST on top of that $200 Credit and in reality I only received $173.91. Is this legit? I thought I would receive a full $200 and had no idea that you have to pay GST on top of this. Isn't this misleading? I've never had to pay GST on previous Credits from ISP's or Power Company Credit's before. So you aren't going to get a genuine $200 Account Credit from Vodafone when you sign up to pay off $200 worth of services?

 

 

 

3544 posts

Uber Geek


  #2414798 9-Feb-2020 00:58
2 people support this post
You will likely find all itemised lines are less GST. And it is accounted at the end when not in credit.

 

So you will get 200 Incl GST credit, You don't 'pay' it as such as there is no debits with it added to yet. 

 

All adjustments exclude GST but will be added in the month’s total and applicable GST calculated.

 

http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/26809/~/understand-your-vodafone-bill

 

Else they would advertise $230 credit.

1906 posts

Uber Geek


  #2414799 9-Feb-2020 01:03
If they bill you excluding the GST, and then take the credit off, and then add GST to any owing balance it may work out.

 

Looks a confusing way to do it, would look simpler if they did a GST included charge and took off a GST included discount.

 

Need to know if it will be taken off bill before GST added, otherwise could be dodgy.

 

 

