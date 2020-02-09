I just recently joined Vodafone and I would receive a $200 Account Credit, but when I got my first bill I noticed that I had to pay GST on top of that $200 Credit and in reality I only received $173.91. Is this legit? I thought I would receive a full $200 and had no idea that you have to pay GST on top of this. Isn't this misleading? I've never had to pay GST on previous Credits from ISP's or Power Company Credit's before. So you aren't going to get a genuine $200 Account Credit from Vodafone when you sign up to pay off $200 worth of services?