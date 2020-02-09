I've just returned to Vodafone fiber and can't get my old SureSignal Enterprise unit to connect.

When first turned on it blinks all 4 lights in sequence, then the power light is solid for a couple of minutes, then the power light slowly blinks. I've left it for several hours and no change.

Reading the manual the power light flashing indicates a problem connecting to the internet has been detected.

The router (Unifi USG3) doesn't have any firewall outbound restrictions. Does it need any inbound port forwards?

Is there anything I can test from my PC to ensure I can route where-ever the SureSignal needs to connect?

>nslookup initial-ipsecrouter.vag.vodafone.co.nz

Server: USG

Address: 192.168.1.1

Non-authoritative answer:

Name: initial-ipsecrouter.vag.vodafone.co.nz

Address: 124.6.205.17

>tracert initial-ipsecrouter.vag.vodafone.co.nz

Tracing route to initial-ipsecrouter.vag.vodafone.co.nz [124.6.205.17]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms USG [192.168.1.1]

2 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms UNASSIGNED.static.cust.vf.net.nz [203.118.132.254]

3 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms te0-0-0-3-8.bgnzftc02.akl.vf.net.nz [203.109.180.206]

4 3 ms 4 ms 3 ms UNASSIGNED.vf.net.nz [203.109.180.207]

5 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms 124-6-205-2.vodafone.net.nz [124.6.205.2]

6 4 ms 5 ms 4 ms 124-6-205-5.vodafone.net.nz [124.6.205.5]

7 * * ^C