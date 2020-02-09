I've just returned to Vodafone fiber and can't get my old SureSignal Enterprise unit to connect.  

 

When first turned on it blinks all 4 lights in sequence, then the power light is solid for a couple of minutes, then the power light slowly blinks.  I've left it for several hours and no change.

 

Reading the manual the power light flashing indicates a problem connecting to the internet has been detected.

 

The router (Unifi USG3) doesn't have any firewall outbound restrictions. Does it need any inbound port forwards?

 

Is there anything I can test from my PC to ensure I can route where-ever the SureSignal needs to connect?

 

>nslookup initial-ipsecrouter.vag.vodafone.co.nz
Server: USG
Address: 192.168.1.1

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name: initial-ipsecrouter.vag.vodafone.co.nz
Address: 124.6.205.17

 

>tracert initial-ipsecrouter.vag.vodafone.co.nz

 

Tracing route to initial-ipsecrouter.vag.vodafone.co.nz [124.6.205.17]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  USG [192.168.1.1]
  2     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  UNASSIGNED.static.cust.vf.net.nz [203.118.132.254]
  3     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  te0-0-0-3-8.bgnzftc02.akl.vf.net.nz [203.109.180.206]
  4     3 ms     4 ms     3 ms  UNASSIGNED.vf.net.nz [203.109.180.207]
  5     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  124-6-205-2.vodafone.net.nz [124.6.205.2]
  6     4 ms     5 ms     4 ms  124-6-205-5.vodafone.net.nz [124.6.205.5]
  7     *        *     ^C