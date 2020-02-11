Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandVTV Gen1 R5.1 Firmware Upgrade


209 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ
Subscriber

#265798 11-Feb-2020 17:20
Send private message quote this post

We have just released a significant upgrade for Vodafone TV Gen1 users.  This will upgrade all Gen1 users from R3.1 to R5.1 so that Gen1 is now on a common firmware to the Gen2 box.  You can either wait for the upgrade overnight or select "Check for Updates" via the settings menu.  

 

Details here: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/tv/vodafone-tv/software-update-r5-1/

 

 

 

In summary, this release brings a number of benefits including:

 

1. The Amazon Prime Video app

 

2. A new look home screen (4 apps instead of 3) and TV Guide filtering options

 

3. Dolby 5.1 on channels that support D5.1

 

4. The full Play Stuff app with the latest local and international news and sport, food, home and garden inspiration, or short docos and fitness videos

 

5. A large number of performance improvements and generally smoother and faster UI

 

 

 

Tell us what you think!




Hamish

Create new topic
331 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2416299 11-Feb-2020 17:25
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Mine's updated and working fine!

1569 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2416360 11-Feb-2020 18:26
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Was hoping to see The Cheese in this update! Hopefully it is coming soon!





 
 
 
 


18 posts

Geek


  #2416370 11-Feb-2020 19:00
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I have completed the update and now have it working ok.

 

 

 

The only snag I encountered was because I had the Vodafone TV plugged into a HDMI switch.

 

 

 

Previously under the old firmware there was enough power going to the switch (from the Vodafone TV) to keep the switch working but now after the update I had to have something else on (eg the computer) to give enough power to the switch for it to work.

 

 

 

I have ended up switching the PS4 and Vodafone TV around to get everything working.

Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.