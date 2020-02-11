We have just released a significant upgrade for Vodafone TV Gen1 users. This will upgrade all Gen1 users from R3.1 to R5.1 so that Gen1 is now on a common firmware to the Gen2 box. You can either wait for the upgrade overnight or select "Check for Updates" via the settings menu.

Details here: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/tv/vodafone-tv/software-update-r5-1/

In summary, this release brings a number of benefits including:

1. The Amazon Prime Video app

2. A new look home screen (4 apps instead of 3) and TV Guide filtering options

3. Dolby 5.1 on channels that support D5.1

4. The full Play Stuff app with the latest local and international news and sport, food, home and garden inspiration, or short docos and fitness videos

5. A large number of performance improvements and generally smoother and faster UI

