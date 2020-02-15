Hi

I'm happily wed to the Android TV system, espcially as I've just got a new Sony TV with it built in. I'm using a Kodi & Sky setup to watch tv but to be honest its not that reliable, good looking or that useable to be honest especially for non-frequent users such as parents in law etc. I'm very interested in the Gen 2 Vodafone TV for its freeview platform & cloud 'recording' as well as the Sky integration, but I do not need the other apps or really a seperate box as the Android TV serves that function. I'm not with Vodafone and have no desire to move (various internet platform related matters) so a non-vodafone account access would be good.

Is anyone aware if Vodafone are going to produce an app for Android TV or even Apple TV for that matter that replicates the main functions of the gen 2 box but without the need for the box itself? I am personally happy to pay a fair whack for the app or even buy a gen 2 if it gave me access to the app.

@sansom any comments or thoughts? Being a bit cheeky asking directly but hey you never know :-)

Thanks,

Chris