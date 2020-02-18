Just got a new install of cable (Ultrafast HFC) at our new place in Avalon. Download speed seems okay so far, but i have been noticing minor packet loss through both wifi & ethernet. The packet loss is only minor but its enough that friends on discord (server in Sydney) have pointed out that some chunks of my speech are dropped (sensitivity ruled out).

Speed test (over ethernet) to servers in Sydney shows ~700 mbps whereas the upload hovers around 4-3 mbps with packet loss fluctuating between 2-10 %. The Vodafone server in wellington also has packet loss around this area and slightly higher upload at ~6mbps. Is this type of packet loss and poor upload speed typical for cable broadband?