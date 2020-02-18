Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand New Cable connection - packet loss & poor upload normal?


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#267929 18-Feb-2020 14:59
Just got a new install of cable (Ultrafast HFC) at our new place in Avalon. Download speed seems okay so far, but i have been noticing minor packet loss through both wifi & ethernet. The packet loss is only minor but its enough that friends on discord (server in Sydney) have pointed out that some chunks of my speech are dropped (sensitivity ruled out).

 

Speed test (over ethernet) to servers in Sydney shows ~700 mbps whereas the upload hovers around 4-3 mbps with packet loss fluctuating between 2-10 %. The Vodafone server in wellington also has packet loss around this area and slightly higher upload at ~6mbps. Is this type of packet loss and poor upload speed typical for cable broadband?

5874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2423258 18-Feb-2020 15:07
You should be getting close to 100Mbp/s upload

