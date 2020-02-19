Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand Prepay topup question


#267948 19-Feb-2020 09:11
I am not sure the answer already exists but here we go.

 

I pay for our daughter's prepay account - $30/month. She usually run out of data a couple of days before the renewal.

 

I don't want to leave a balance on her account because I don't want mobile data casual rates eating any balance. On the other hand I have to keep an eye on this account every few weeks to make sure I don't miss the renewal date or risk her having no service - phone calls, SMS at all.

 

Can I either disable casual data on the service or does Vodafone have a "reserve" on the balance so it's not used up for anything but prepay renewal? 




  #2423724 19-Feb-2020 09:18
Ive seen Lynx, reply a few times to questions along this line that if you ring 777 ask them to remove the casual data addon - that should fix it :) 

 

Though i kind of wish we would go back to Casual Data rates being turned off by default and the user having to ask for them to be turned on like we had a few years back. 

  #2423726 19-Feb-2020 09:19
Yes call 777 and request they move the ' Casual_data ' addon

 
 
 
 


  #2423730 19-Feb-2020 09:30
Otherwise, does Vf do a shared data plan like 2D does? My wife and I were both on 2D prepay plans, and I'd have to add data to my wife's balance.
Now, I've gone onto a plan, added the wife, and we can share the Data pool each month. The 2D app then allows me to put a data cap on the shared data.

All of this is 2D as stated, but does Vf do the same?



  #2423770 19-Feb-2020 09:37
Thanks all, will call later.

 

It's an idea - I could just port her mobile to 2degrees and have shared data between wife's and daughter's devices.

 

Even if existed as an option on Vodafone I couldn't use it as my Vodafone mobile is on a corporate plan.




