2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#267992 22-Feb-2020 10:42
Hi Guys,
I bought a vtv a couple weekends ago for my parents. Made mistake of plugging it in at my place to check it booted up (it did as it should to the registration screen), ...then I turned it off (I’m thinking that’s where screwed up). I just plugged it in at my folks and it has the Vodafone logo come up then black screen. I’ve read on the forums about people doing a factory reset but I can’t seem to find the info on how exactly to do that so thought I’d start this thread. Any help is much appreciated!!

Thanks!

2826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vodafone
Subscriber

  #2425310 22-Feb-2020 10:50
Hi

 

 

 

Is the STB connected via ethernet or wifi?

 

If via ethernet, unplug ethernet from the STB.. then power-cycle again.. connect via Wifi.  Go to the menu and check for a software update and choose yes/ok if it says one is available.

 

 

 

Please let me know how you get on.

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

Grant

 

 




2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2425341 22-Feb-2020 12:22
Thanks so much!! Totally did the trick. I did indeed have the Ethernet plugged in. What a weird error. All is working now and updated. I haven’t tried Ethernet again but will give it a whirl later now it is updated. Thanks again for all the help, I really appreciate it. 👍🏻

