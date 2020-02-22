Hi Guys,

I bought a vtv a couple weekends ago for my parents. Made mistake of plugging it in at my place to check it booted up (it did as it should to the registration screen), ...then I turned it off (I’m thinking that’s where screwed up). I just plugged it in at my folks and it has the Vodafone logo come up then black screen. I’ve read on the forums about people doing a factory reset but I can’t seem to find the info on how exactly to do that so thought I’d start this thread. Any help is much appreciated!!



Thanks!



