I understand with back in the day with NAEX switches etc caller ID was a fancy new service so understandable to charge for this luxury, but with the advent of VoIP do you think Vodafone could start including this for free?

Spark include it for free

so do 2degrees and Orcon (and others)

With copper phone they would send no caller ID signal but now it literally says PRIVATE for everyone.

It's 2020, what do you think @JasonParis ?