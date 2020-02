I have just been given a Samsung A90 5G model.

While I am not in a 5G coverage at the moment there is one just down the Road.

Do I need to do anything to get the 5G speeds do I need to get them to add it to my plan? (even though it is free at the moment)

Or can I just pop the sim in and get 5G speeds when I get to a 5G tower?

Thanks