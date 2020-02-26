Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268055 26-Feb-2020 06:46
Just received:

 

 

Vodafone New Zealand today announces brand new mobile phone plans that remove the fear of running out of data for its customers. In a first for New Zealand, the redesigned mobile plans all offer Pay Monthly consumers and business customers an endless supply of mobile data, with the difference in plans being the amount of data that runs at max speed. 

 

“In today’s world we cannot get enough data, whether it’s for streaming music, uploading video, using apps, sending files, gaming, or a myriad of other amazing things. We’ve listened to what our customers are telling us,” says Vodafone NZ Consumer Director Carolyn Luey. 

 

“We’ve seen a massive increase in data usage over recent years and with Vodafone New Zealand’s investments in capacity and 5G network roll out, we are now ready to meet the needs of data hungry customers. Our new, endless data mobile plans will free them from the fear of running out of data at those crucial moments.” 

 

Vodafone NZ reports that it has seen an average 52% increase in mobile data consumption year-on-year over the last three years and a large increase in customers looking for greater data limits. 

 

A recent consumer study commissioned by Vodafone and conducted by independent market researcher Colmar Brunton found that 78% of New Zealand mobile telecommunications customers say it is important that they have access to (and credit to use) data on their mobile phone. 

 

“Mobile data has become a way of life,” says Luey. 

 

“Like petrol in your car or milk in your fridge, the large majority of Kiwis now expect to always have data on their phones for life on the go, so we want to make sure they always do.”

 

Vodafone’s new Endless Data mobile plans are available from February 26 at four competitive price points*. The lowest cost plan will be $40 and offers 4GB of data at max speed, while the top end plan offers great value at $100 per month with 100GB at max speed. Once customers exceed their max speed data they will be able to continue to enjoy using data at a reduced speed**. 

 

“Even when customers run out of their max speed data, they will still be able to do things they love like listen to music, update their social media, and important activities like order ride-share transport, send an email or use a GPS map online,” says Luey. 

 

“Our higher data usage customers will also love the Extra Large plan with 100GB of data at max speed – New Zealand’s most generous amount of max speed data on the market – at an incredible value of only $1 per gigabyte. These data-munchers will be able to enjoy activities such as hours and hours of video streamed at high-definition quality, and uploads and downloads happening as fast as the network and their device allows. 

 

“Our business customers will also be able to enjoy endless data on these plans. Plus we have introduced a new Business Team Plan where, when combined with our Business Lead Plan, up to ten team members can each enjoy the benefits of endless data with 40GB Max Speed***. 

 

“As we continue to roll out our 5G network across the country, Vodafone customers on our new plans will also have the freedom to experience the awesome speeds and low lag times that it brings,” says Luey.

 

“We’re stoked to be able to offer our customers a full suite of plans with endless data, in what we believe is a market-first for mobile plans. Our Vodafone New Zealand customers can enjoy their lives with the freedom of knowing they now no longer need to worry about running out of mobile data.”

 

 

 

 




  #2427185 26-Feb-2020 07:38
I knew it wouldn't take them long to add a "premium" ($10 per month) for 5G data...just like they did with 4G.

 

I wonder how many people will take this up?



  #2427186 26-Feb-2020 07:39
One person supports this post
quickymart:

 

I knew it wouldn't take them long to add a "premium" ($10 per month) for 5G data...just like they did with 4G.

 

I wonder how many people will take this up?

 

 

The "premium" as you say was announced when 5G was released. It's not until mid-year but I suspect, like 4G before, as soon as another telco brings their 5G service live the 5G fee is dropped.




  #2427197 26-Feb-2020 08:10
So are all vodafone's new plans throttle-on-cap?

 

Just wondering what will happen for people that are ok to pay but need the speed?




  #2427204 26-Feb-2020 08:28
One person supports this post
antoniosk:

So are all vodafone's new plans throttle-on-cap?


Just wondering what will happen for people that are ok to pay but need the speed?



Hi @antoniosk, if you regularly exceed the Max Speed data allowance you can either upgrade your plan or buy one-off Max Speed Data Boost Add-Ons using the My Vodafone app.

  #2427205 26-Feb-2020 08:34
So I assume the unthrottled data is not available to roll over monthly? 




  #2427206 26-Feb-2020 08:36
Will people on existing plans be automatically migrated?

 

I am currently on the old $80 plan, and I am really keen on the new $80 plan as it appears to include hotspot support.

  #2427217 26-Feb-2020 09:00
One person supports this post
From the Vodafone site I see

 

"Maximum speed reduced to 1.2MBps after full speed data allowance is exceeded."

 

With a capital "B" that means bytes per second and not bits per second so I guess even with the reduced speed you will be better than a lot of ADSL lines.

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2427222 26-Feb-2020 09:13
Zagbot:

 

From the Vodafone site I see

 

"Maximum speed reduced to 1.2MBps after full speed data allowance is exceeded."

 

With a capital "B" that means bytes per second and not bits per second so I guess even with the reduced speed you will be better than a lot of ADSL lines

 

Or equally likely is that is a simple typo, and they do mean "bits per second", which is the industry standard for measurement.

 

It would pay to check and/or confirm, I  guess.

 

@PippaC, since you've already commented on this thread, can you confirm either way the above, please?

  #2427231 26-Feb-2020 09:21
Hi all - thanks for your questions. I’ve reached out to the team here who know the most about these new plans and asked them to jump in on this topic as soon as they’re available. It’s a fairly busy morning at Voda HQ, as I’m sure you can imagine!

  #2427237 26-Feb-2020 09:30
jamesrt:

 

Zagbot:

 

From the Vodafone site I see

 

"Maximum speed reduced to 1.2MBps after full speed data allowance is exceeded."

 

With a capital "B" that means bytes per second and not bits per second so I guess even with the reduced speed you will be better than a lot of ADSL lines

 

Or equally likely is that is a simple typo, and they do mean "bits per second", which is the industry standard for measurement.

 

It would pay to check and/or confirm, I  guess.

 

@PippaC, since you've already commented on this thread, can you confirm either way the above, please?

 

 

It will be 1.2Mbp/s not MB for sure

  #2427240 26-Feb-2020 09:34
One person supports this post
No Sharing addon unless you go to one of the older plans, no advantage for me in this case.

