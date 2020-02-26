Hey there guys,

Pretty confused here, I had enquired with Vodafone (our current ISP) about the cost of a static IP address,... I have been given 3 prices,... firstly on chat I was advised it was $8.88+GST per month, then I received an email stating the cost would be $20+GST (it didn't say monthly or just one off,...) so I googled it and pricing is $4.99 per month.... so I contacted them again via chat and they have advised it was $20 per month... which seems a bit expensive given Spark and a couple of others offer it for FREE.

I'm happy to pay $4.99 which also shows on www.broadbandcompare.co.nz but not $20p/m.... does anyone know exactly what the costs are?

Also we are moving from a VDSL connection to Fibre next month so can you have a Static IP address on Fibre,.. and if I was to order one now would that affect our Fibre Install in a couple of months?

Cheers

Ben