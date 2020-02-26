Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand Broadband Plan Changed Without My Consent


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#268073 26-Feb-2020 17:52
Just wanting to know how to some service from Vodafone.

 

I rang wanting to cancel my TV service and retain my existing broadband plan at the best price possible.

 

After talking to the agent I recieved an email stating my broadband plan had changed and a new installation was required. I rang straight back and was told someone would ring me back, I've never recieved a call.

 

A few day later I logged a complaint on the vodafone website, I've never be contacted about that.

 

Since then I've called back twice asking to talk to someone more senior, both times I've been told that isn't possible and that someone would call back, I've never recieved a call.

 

How can I get this resolved, it's very apparent that the people I've been talked to are offshore, I'd love to know how to get some service from someone based in NZ.

  #2427679 26-Feb-2020 18:39
I suspect your original plan was a package deal, and the fact youve removed the TV portion, has changed it to a plan that matches the other portions left over.

 

Were you wanting to pay less for the package without TV ? Then bingo.....

 

 




