I have pc protection as part of my plan, I got an email tonight saying it’s been deactivated even though I haven’t requested to canceled it. When I look at my plan details it still shows as active. Any one else had this as well?





Your Vodafone PC Protection license has been deactivated

Thanks for your request to deactivate your Vodafone PC Protection license from your Vodafone fixed line and broadband account.