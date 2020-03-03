In October last year I signed up to an 12-month unlimited Vodafone broadband plan that included free Vodafone TV as part of the plan. At the time, I didn't require the TV so I said didn't need them to send me the streaming box.

Today I rang them to ask about picking up the streaming box. I was told that because I declined the TV at sign up, it was no longer availability as an free option for my plan. To add insult to injury, they cheerily told me that when October renewal rolls around, I will be able to pick up it up for free then.

How I see it. I signed up to a contract that included free TV as part of the term contract and the price I am paying. That I didn't pick up the box on day one doesn't invalidate the conditions of the offer I accepted?

Any Vodafone reps out there can clarify?