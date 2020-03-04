Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand Lazy Vodafone billing


12 posts

Geek


#268187 4-Mar-2020 11:25
One person supports this post
Up until about August 2019, my Vodafone bill (for home line and broadband, delivered electronically by pdf) contained detailed listings of phone calls that were charged (e.g. international). 

 

This has changed, and now I get just a total, with the rude statement "To see your detailed usage, head to vodafone.co.nz/myvodafone". Is it really too much to expect to receive a complete statement, rather than being given the runaround across their website? I find this unacceptable.

 

Moreover, when you go to that URL, there is no item that says "My Vodafone" or anything remotely like that - you have to guess that that silly icon of a person is the right place to look.

 

 

 

Yes, I can find all that, but I object to such treatment that is a disservice to the customer, and only indulges the laziness and convenience of VF technocrats and accountants. 

 

 

 

Please Vodafone, do something about it. 

 

Also google "digital exclusion", to put this in a wider context.

21984 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2432331 4-Mar-2020 11:45
I understand your concern, though I will say that the Person Icon at the top right is universally accepted now as being "account" the place where you might login or access account details. 

 

I agree given they are both digital formats they should contain a list of your calls. 

 

 

