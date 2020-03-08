When smart tv is in use doing something like Netflix, any device making a new connection to the home network cannot access (seemingly) IPv4 websites.

I have had this problem for over 3 weeks now, and thought it was a DNS issue at first and fiddled around as much as I can trying to figure out any avenue for the problem having to do with my home network. We have the Vodafone Ultra Hub, have done hard restarts and soft restarts, tried to change as much as i can with the IPv4 and IPv6 setting (resetting to the originals when done) etc. I have run the typical command prompt flush commands etc. on the affected devices. Another tidbit: laptop on Ethernet connects to "XXXX wireless 2" but when this problem occurs it identifies the Ethernet as "XXXX wireless 3".

I have seen on the forums similar problems but those seemed to be consistent whereas this only occurs in this situation. Can anyone please advise? The hub is connected to a switch in the garage which then connects to our patch panel which goes to the rooms in the house if that helps anyone.