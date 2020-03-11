Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandVodafone DNS issues and servers


168 posts

Master Geek


#268304 11-Mar-2020 09:59
Send private message

Had a couple of clients ring me with internet related issues this morning. In both cases its because they have DNS servers with hard coded external forwarders to query and Vodafone appear to have made some changes.

 

I googled Vodafone DNS and got these two (Which were also what PPP appears to be giving out currently)

 

203.109.191.1
203.118.191.1

 

In both cases they were using older DNS servers - This I guess is a bit of a trap for Windows server admins to make sure these are up to date - I had an issue a few weeks back where a mail server was using the old Paradise DNS servers as secondary and it meant every now and again it hit them for MX lookups and got old stale MX records for domains that where once upon-a-time on Paradises mail platform so the MX record pointed to their Mail servers - Pretty bad to still have DNS servers up and listening but giving bad records.

Today I had one server using

 

203.109.129.67
203.109.129.68

 

Which were the DNS servers of choice some time back with Vodafone (They still reverse lookup as ns1 and ns2.ihug.co.nz) but they time out on queries. The fustration is that Vodafone seem to make changes to their DNS servers more than any other ISP due to all of the buy-ups of ISP's over the years and the very slow absorbtion. 

 

Funilly enough on another server they were using ns1.clear.net.nz and ns1.acld.clix.net.nz which are more of the DNS servers given out by Vodafone/Telstraclear/Iug/Paradise over the years.

Both of these seem to still be functioning ok but I updated them anyway - Not to go and look at other clients with Vodafone and see what old stale records their forwarders are pointing to.

I know there are ways to use root hints etc but in the past there have been issues with reliability and closest fastest mirrors etc when not using the correct ISP offered DNS servers - For example I've seen google maps run much faster and smoother using a local ISP DNS but maybe this is a thing of the past.

What do others recommend with regards DNS - Root hints? Google DNS (8.8.8.8) ?

My outside view may be wrong on Vodafone but I feel like the lack of true integration of the various ISP's they've purchased over the years has caused the odd issue with parts of their client base not working due to faults in parts of the network.

 

 

Create new topic
5943 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2436185 11-Mar-2020 10:06
Send private message quote this post

Our work internet connection was getting moved from Vodafone next generation services to Vodafone last night and we were advised 1 to 2 minutes down time and as of 10:05am no phones or internet at work

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.