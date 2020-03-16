Hi All,

I am trying to configure my own modem/router to work on Vodafone Fibre as I have found the Vodafone supplied modem/router utter rubbish.

I contacted Vodafone for the settings required to setup my own but they advised they don't give them out as they don't support third party products incase there is issues, I'm not bothered by this but still they wouldn't give out the settings and advised me to contact the manufacturer of the modem for the settings.....

If any of you have figured out what is required to setup a modem on Vodafone Fibre any help would be appreciated.

Cheers