Hi All,

 

 

 

I am trying to configure my own modem/router to work on Vodafone Fibre as I have found the Vodafone supplied modem/router utter rubbish.

 

I contacted Vodafone for the settings required to setup my own but they advised they don't give them out as they don't support third party products incase there is issues, I'm not bothered by this but still they wouldn't give out the settings and advised me to contact the manufacturer of the modem for the settings.....

 

If any of you have figured out what is required to setup a modem on Vodafone Fibre any help would be appreciated.

 

Cheers

The Vodafone supplied hardware works very well and many users on Geekzone will agree with this!

 

Please advise why you think it's rubbish?

Linux:

 

The Vodafone supplied hardware works very well and many users on Geekzone will agree with this!

 

Please advise why you think it's rubbish?

 

 

 

 

It really does not matter, one  device will very rarely work well in all situations and the OP is entitled to his opinion. The OP is just asking about the settings, last I heard it was vlan 10 PPPoE, is it still that?

 
 
 
 


http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/5239/

DHCP on VLAN 10.

Also the router they provide is far from bad, it is actually rather good. What are you replacing it with?




noroad:

 

Linux:

 

The Vodafone supplied hardware works very well and many users on Geekzone will agree with this!

 

Please advise why you think it's rubbish?

 

 

It really does not matter, one  device will very rarely work well in all situations and the OP is entitled to his opinion. The OP is just asking about the settings, last I heard it was vlan 10 PPPoE, is it still that?

 

 

@noroad Yes it does matter as many end users have posted saying the carrier supplied hardware is no good and they actually swap the hardware out for something that performs worse and then they complain about fibre speed

 

The OP did not even tell us what hardware they purchased it may not even support VLAN tagging

 

 

 

 

