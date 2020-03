Hey Vodafone marketing..

I see some overseas isps are encouraging people to isolate or work from home by giving out increased data or upping speeds over the next few months.

It sure would be a nice freebee if Vodafone considered upping 100mbit fibre users to gbit speed

Mum and Dad can work from home and the kids who will be at home when schools shutdown wil lstill manage to watch their youtube.

just an idea