Vodafone New Zealand - Netgear ORBI on Vodafone HFC/FibreX


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268424 19-Mar-2020 09:18
Good morning, I posted this in the networking forum but thought it my be more relevant here...

 

My VF hub died on me so I thought I would try to install a third-party router to get myself working instead of waiting for an engineer.  

 

Does anyone know how to configure a Netgear Orbi to work on HFC please? I have a new ultrahub for now but I'm keen to use the ORBI as I'll be movin to a bigger flat very soon.

 

 

 

I'm told it might be something to do with the VLAN settings.

 

 

 

I've configured home networks before so I would consider myself reasonably competent.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

7281 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2441096 19-Mar-2020 10:24
Hi, the HFC/FibreX product uses vlan10 as does the UFB, this makes sense as it means Voda can use a common config for both. Essentially its tagged vlan10 with DHCP, to save me detailing more below is a link to explain, very easy to setup.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings#vodafoneorbi

 

Cyril



7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2441099 19-Mar-2020 10:27
cyril7:

 

Thank you Cyril!

