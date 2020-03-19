Just received:

Vodafone NZ has today announced a first wave of customer care actions as part of a ‘COVID-19 Care’ plan it is putting in place to support customers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 Care Plan includes;

Jason Paris, Vodafone NZ CEO, said, “These are unprecedented times. It’s clear the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is profound and long-lasting. More than ever, online connectivity for social connectedness and business productivity is an essential service, and our networks are life-lines. Vodafone has taken a proactive approach to this pandemic right from the beginning, and is committed to doing its utmost to support society during this rapidly evolving situation.

“Customers are telling us that, right now, they don’t want the additional worry of data constraints or the fear of disconnection, so our initial Covid-19 Care plan is aimed at addressing those concerns.

“We are also committed to working together. We know that the whole telecommunications industry, which has a fantastic track record of collaboration in tough times, will continue to work collaboratively and share resources to ensure ongoing network resilience and connectivity for New Zealand. We are also supporting other pan-industry initiatives, coordinated by the Telecommunications Forum (TCF) and we are working with Government to determine the best way forward on other initiatives that will make the most difference for all New Zealanders.”

The first stage of Vodafone NZ’s Covid-19 Care plan includes:

- From 26 March 2020, until at least the end of June 2020, we will remove data overage for Vodafone NZ customers who are on data-capped broadband (this includes Fibre, UltraFast HFC, VDSL and ADSL, and excludes Fixed Wireless) plans, including consumers and small to medium sized businesses

- Eligible Vodafone NZ Pay Monthly mobile customers with data caps will be actively encouraged to move to our new Endless Data plans, and we will make it as easy for them to do so as possible, removing uncertainty around data connectivity. This includes consumers and small to medium sized businesses.

- From 26 March 2020, for an initial period of 6 months, we will not disconnect or charge late fees to any Vodafone NZ customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of Covid-19, including consumers and small to medium sized businesses. Customers experiencing financial hardship or who meet the Government criteria for financial hardship as a result of Covid-19 should get in touch with us to discuss.

- Any Vodafone NZ Enterprise customers experiencing financial hardship or who meet the Government criteria for financial hardship as a result of Covid-19 should get in touch with their account manager to discuss.

- Vodafone NZ will zero-rate critical education and health sites identified to us by the New Zealand Government. Vodafone NZ will prioritise support for requests from Government agencies and other customers who provide healthcare services or adjacent services, or other critical services related to the Covid-19 response.

- Vodafone NZ is contacting customers with information on how to make best use of their plans, the plan options available and provide them with helpful guides for working from home.

- Vodafone NZ has established dedicated teams to work to provide additional fixed and mobile network capacity and other services quickly to critical infrastructure customers, including education and health agencies as required.

- Vodafone NZ will be working with its key suppliers, including local fibre companies, to see how we can all play our part during this challenging time.

- Vodafone NZ is also taking a conservative approach with regards to health & safety, going beyond Ministry of Health guidelines with regards to self-isolation measures. We apologise in advance that this may mean some services may be impacted in future, however we want to prioritise the health of our people and our customers first and foremost.

More information on Vodafone NZ’s response to Covid-19 will be updated at vodafone.co.nz/covid19