#268450 20-Mar-2020 11:48
Hi all - a colleague i work with is having a weird issue and i can't fathom what is happening. Any help much appreciated


Fibre with Voda


Gone from 100mb / 20mb and upgraded to 1000mb / 100mb


Speedtest showing:


Laptop - ethernet connection - 92 / 94
Laptop - WIFI - 220 / 300 right next to router


Desktop - ethernet connection - 600 / 300
Desktop - WIFI - 30 / 50 right next to router


Gaming laptop - ethernet - 900 / 700
Gaming laptop - WIFI - 30 / 50 right next to router


Same issue with speeds prior to upgrade and on old router (on the 100 / 20 plan)
Router swapped out at time of upgrade
Unable to connect to ONT via ethernet to check speeds


Thanks all :)

  #2442045 20-Mar-2020 11:52
One of the guys at work had a similar issue and it turned out that his Ethernet card was specifically set to 100 Mb/s instead of auto-negotiating. I have no idea how to check/change that setting, but it might be worth visiting Google :)



#2442066 20-Mar-2020 12:16
Thanks Beholder - forgot to mention Voda are offering nil assistance with this......

 
 
 
 


  #2442112 20-Mar-2020 12:34
definitely is a 100mbit port at play.. 




  #2442137 20-Mar-2020 13:06
AMOKK7525:

Thanks Beholder - forgot to mention Voda are offering nil assistance with this......



They don't provide support for customers hardware

  #2442151 20-Mar-2020 13:13
So not sure which device is having the issue.

The gaming laptop shows you’re getting high speeds so you’re provisioned correctly. The other devices may have issues getting full speed due to other factors.

Try the speedtest app on windows 10 vs throigh browser to avoid maxing cpu, and wireless may be stuck on 2.4GHz instead of going to 5 if you have band steering etc enabled.

  #2442168 20-Mar-2020 13:34
It could be either the PC ethernet or the router/switch ports set to "Green" (power saving feature or similar name).

 

For ethernet on PC, open Device Manager, right click the ethernet adapter in the Network section and select Properties. Click Configure and Advanced:

 




