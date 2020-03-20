AMOKK7525:

Hi all - a colleague i work with is having a weird issue and i can't fathom what is happening. Any help much appreciated
Fibre with Voda
Gone from 100mb / 20mb and upgraded to 1000mb / 100mb
Speedtest showing:
Laptop - ethernet connection - 92 / 94
Laptop - WIFI - 220 / 300 right next to router
Desktop - ethernet connection - 600 / 300
Desktop - WIFI - 30 / 50 right next to router
Gaming laptop - ethernet - 900 / 700
Gaming laptop - WIFI - 30 / 50 right next to router
Same issue with speeds prior to upgrade and on old router (on the 100 / 20 plan)
Router swapped out at time of upgrade
Unable to connect to ONT via ethernet to check speeds
Thanks all :)