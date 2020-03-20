AMOKK7525:

Hi all - a colleague i work with is having a weird issue and i can't fathom what is happening. Any help much appreciated

Fibre with Voda

Gone from 100mb / 20mb and upgraded to 1000mb / 100mb

Speedtest showing:

Laptop - ethernet connection - 92 / 94

Laptop - WIFI - 220 / 300 right next to router

Desktop - ethernet connection - 600 / 300

Desktop - WIFI - 30 / 50 right next to router

Gaming laptop - ethernet - 900 / 700

Gaming laptop - WIFI - 30 / 50 right next to router

Same issue with speeds prior to upgrade and on old router (on the 100 / 20 plan)

Router swapped out at time of upgrade

Unable to connect to ONT via ethernet to check speeds

Thanks all :)