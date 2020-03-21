Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand High/Spiking latency on ADSL2+ connection


#268483 21-Mar-2020 17:12
Ok, so for the last month+ I've had terrible latency spikes and an overall higher ping than usual while gaming, also had streaming issues with Netflix, Prime Video, TVNZ. I know it's the connection and not a router/pc issue because trying multiple modems and pcs all have the same issue, plus, tethering my PC to my phone and using the 4G I have a LOWER and more stable ping to world of warcraft than the DSL connection.

 

I've tried Multiple times to get a fault logged but customer service via phone, twitter, email simply Won't budge on "it's your router/pc/the alignment of the moon n sun" excuses and actually Do something - not even a basic port reset to get the ball rolling.

 

It's gotten to the point now where i've no trust/faith in them doing the right thing so I'm just going to have to transfer elsewhere and deal with that noise instead. 

 

 

 

I'm utterly disgusted at the customer service we've gotten about this - especially since they think their b/s will work on someone who used to work front-lines with the subject at hand for one of their competitors.

 

 

 

I can't be the only one with the issue either and that is the thing that annoys me the most is that they'll be Lying to other people saying all is fine and it's their pc/router when it clearly isn't.

  #2443197 21-Mar-2020 17:16
Most obvious reason would be that you're saturating your upstream causing the issue which is now incredibly common on ADSL2+. If this is the case there isn't anything your ISP (or anybody else) can do because nothing is actually broken.

 

 



  #2443200 21-Mar-2020 17:20
sbiddle:

 

Most obvious reason would be that you're saturating your upstream causing the issue which is now incredibly common on ADSL2+. If this is the case there isn't anything your ISP (or anybody else) can do because nothing is actually broken.

 

 

 

 

 

 

There is Nothing else on the connection at the time to saturate it. It's only started happening in the last month or two. I even took the steps of blocking all network traffic except for the ports WoW uses and things needed to stay connected and no change.

 

 

 

As I said, it's not a PC/Router issue, it's the connection itself, and vodafone don't give a flying-F about doing anything about it.

 
 
 
 


  #2443203 21-Mar-2020 17:25
Provide the router stats.




  #2443246 21-Mar-2020 17:29
Spyware:

 

Provide the router stats.

 

 

 

 

Router's currently connected at

 

 

 

 

DownStream Connection Speed

 

15567 kbps

 

 

 

UpStream Connection Speed

 

1186 kbps

 

 

 

 

 

 

Doing a speedtest to the wellington server gives this result

 

  #2443248 21-Mar-2020 17:31
m2geek:

 

sbiddle:

 

Most obvious reason would be that you're saturating your upstream causing the issue which is now incredibly common on ADSL2+. If this is the case there isn't anything your ISP (or anybody else) can do because nothing is actually broken.

 

 

 

 

 

 

There is Nothing else on the connection at the time to saturate it. It's only started happening in the last month or two. I even took the steps of blocking all network traffic except for the ports WoW uses and things needed to stay connected and no change.

 

 

 

As I said, it's not a PC/Router issue, it's the connection itself, and vodafone don't give a flying-F about doing anything about it.

 

 

As much as I don't want to tell you you're wrong, but based on everything you've said and posted so far I'd be 99% certain upstream saturation is the cause of your issue.



  #2443253 21-Mar-2020 17:37
Ok, if that is the case, why did it Suddenly start happening Now in the last month or two? Nothing has changed at my end. If I go next door and use their dsl my ping is almost Half what it is at home, and they had netflix playing at the time - and I never stream/torrent/etc while gaming.

  #2443257 21-Mar-2020 17:43
m2geek:

 

Ok, if that is the case, why did it Suddenly start happening Now in the last month or two? Nothing has changed at my end. If I go next door and use their dsl my ping is almost Half what it is at home, and they had netflix playing at the time - and I never stream/torrent/etc while gaming.

 

 

What other devices are connected to your network? What phones do you have and are they set to automatically upload stuff? What online storage services do you use and are they set to auto sync?

 

Streaming won't cause upload saturation.

 
 
 
 




  #2443261 21-Mar-2020 17:49
sbiddle:

 

m2geek:

 

Ok, if that is the case, why did it Suddenly start happening Now in the last month or two? Nothing has changed at my end. If I go next door and use their dsl my ping is almost Half what it is at home, and they had netflix playing at the time - and I never stream/torrent/etc while gaming.

 

 

What other devices are connected to your network? What phones do you have and are they set to automatically upload stuff? What online storage services do you use and are they set to auto sync?

 

Streaming won't cause upload saturation.

 

 

 

 

In the process of trying to figure out what the Eff is going on, I've killed *everything* that uses any kind of background data.

 

Nothing is connected to the wifi because it is *off*

 

When I'm gaming - the only things running are Discord and WoW itself, and Discord is only running when needed.

 

I even ran Glasswire for a fortnight to see if there was anything using anything in the background - Nadda. 

 

 

 

 

 

I'm telling you, it's something with the connection, international traffic and/or routing. 

