Hi, looking for some assistance please,

Have a new Spark Smart Modem, a member of family insists on using the TP Link AV2000 Adaptor - I don't, when this is plugged in I seem to have no internet access through the spark modem.

Not 100% sure why they insist on using it, Wifi is strong throughout the home with Mesh to assist Wifi range to home office in the garage.

Is there any reason why the TP Link would be interfering with the wifi from the Smart modem?

Wondering if the TP Link is connected wifi needs to be used through connecting to the TP Link instead?

Thanks

David