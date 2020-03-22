Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandProblem with Vodafone ADSL -> HG695 -> Netgear Orbi system (BRS_wanlan_conflict and PS4 connectivity)

sty



1 post

Wannabe Geek


#268498 22-Mar-2020 15:25
Send private message quote this post

I've had ADSL here forever, we're out in the sticks and aren't due to get Fibre until end of August 2020 (unless that date changed due to current situation). Currently I'm using the vodafone supplied HG659 modem/router/wifi unit.

 

All my home machines are pretty much Apple devices, iMacs, ManMinis, Apple TVs, Macbook Pros and Air, and iPhones/iWatches.

I decided to upgrade the wifi side of things with a Netgear Orbi AC3000 system (one base router and one satellite) as we're a large/difficult property so hard to get wifi across easily.

 

  • I set up the Orbi (yellow network port) connected by Ethernet to a HG659 Lan port.
  • I disabled the wifi channels on the HG659. (I could connect a laptop to the HG659 for admin if needed)

Everything seemed to be set up quite simply and looked like it was working but over the first 24 hours we've discovered some issues:

 

1) Some web pages get blocked and the user promoted for a username/password, before being directed to a /BRS_wanlan_conflict.html page. This looks to be coming from the Orbi router I think. Sometimes it goes away, our kitchen iMac was blocked then got through to stuff.co.nz OK. Sometimes it will never go away. Incognito/Private mode seems to make things worse (possibly), or it highlights the problem.

 

2) PS4 has been unable to establish an internet connection (we get a CE-33991-5 error from the playstation)

 

3) iPhones seem to have trouble browsing when in Private mode, but seem better in normal mode.

 

 

 

Internet searching seems to imply there may be an issue with bridging, or double NAT, or some other such configuration issues. I cannot find any direct help for this issue anywhere. The best I can find is some configuration settings for connecting an Orbi to Vodafone (and other ISPs) UFB Fibre etc. but that's not relevant to me here.

 

Any pointers to set up guides or the correct settings for my HG659 would be much appreciated.

 

I can't be the only person that has these issues, and with the new Work From Home directive I'd prefer having high speed wi-fi connecting my work machine to the internet.

 

 

 

 

 

cheers in advance.

 

 

Create new topic
192 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2443857 22-Mar-2020 15:40
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like you have both the HG659 and the Orbi dishing out IP addresses. There's probably something on the Orbi to tell it not to (look for settings related to DHCP server), or you could put the HG659 into bridge mode.

 

 

 

Edit: hol up, I just noticed bridge mode doesn't work for ADSL. Good note to myself. Go mess with DHCP settings, at the very least check what range you're dishing IPs from in both routers and make them different - that'll help you figure out who's giving you what.

160 posts

Master Geek


  #2443859 22-Mar-2020 15:46
Send private message quote this post

Turn off the HG659b wifi, leave the DHCP on

 

Put the Orbi in AP mode

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.