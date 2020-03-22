I've had ADSL here forever, we're out in the sticks and aren't due to get Fibre until end of August 2020 (unless that date changed due to current situation). Currently I'm using the vodafone supplied HG659 modem/router/wifi unit.

All my home machines are pretty much Apple devices, iMacs, ManMinis, Apple TVs, Macbook Pros and Air, and iPhones/iWatches.



I decided to upgrade the wifi side of things with a Netgear Orbi AC3000 system (one base router and one satellite) as we're a large/difficult property so hard to get wifi across easily.

I set up the Orbi (yellow network port) connected by Ethernet to a HG659 Lan port.

I disabled the wifi channels on the HG659. (I could connect a laptop to the HG659 for admin if needed)

Everything seemed to be set up quite simply and looked like it was working but over the first 24 hours we've discovered some issues:

1) Some web pages get blocked and the user promoted for a username/password, before being directed to a /BRS_wanlan_conflict.html page. This looks to be coming from the Orbi router I think. Sometimes it goes away, our kitchen iMac was blocked then got through to stuff.co.nz OK. Sometimes it will never go away. Incognito/Private mode seems to make things worse (possibly), or it highlights the problem.

2) PS4 has been unable to establish an internet connection (we get a CE-33991-5 error from the playstation)

3) iPhones seem to have trouble browsing when in Private mode, but seem better in normal mode.

Internet searching seems to imply there may be an issue with bridging, or double NAT, or some other such configuration issues. I cannot find any direct help for this issue anywhere. The best I can find is some configuration settings for connecting an Orbi to Vodafone (and other ISPs) UFB Fibre etc. but that's not relevant to me here.

Any pointers to set up guides or the correct settings for my HG659 would be much appreciated.

I can't be the only person that has these issues, and with the new Work From Home directive I'd prefer having high speed wi-fi connecting my work machine to the internet.

cheers in advance.