Unable to make calls on my Vodafone mobile for the past hour, just a pre recorded message, your call cannot proceed at this time due to congestion.
Is this network wide I wonder, or just my location. New Lynn, West Auckland.
Seeing this in Wellington attempting to call from Spark to both Vodafone and to a lesser extent 2Degrees.
My wife (works for Telco) has advised that their networks are experience greatly increase traffic this morning due to folks working from home etc.
edit: she advises that things should be improving as extra capacity has been added on their network which is also the Spark network.
It's affecting land lines too. Had a couple of people try to phone me and the network was congested.
gmball: Assume this is related to extra pressure from people working from home.
That message could be coming from the B party network
Lots of congestion across voice networks it seems.
So far for us, Voyager and 2talk both reporting congestion issues.
Not surprisingly, we our seeing our medical customers systems getting smashed from inbound calls.
Calling from Vodafone in Wellington suburbs to Auckland business land line I got this once, tried again 30s later and it went through. Not surprised things are congested, I suspect infrastructure everywhere will be hitting capacity.