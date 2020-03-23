Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New ZealandCall cannot proceed at this time due to congestion?


400 posts

Ultimate Geek


#268507 23-Mar-2020 11:57
Assume this is related to extra pressure from people working from home.

Unable to make calls on my Vodafone mobile for the past hour, just a pre recorded message, your call cannot proceed at this time due to congestion.

Is this network wide I wonder, or just my location. New Lynn, West Auckland.

1233 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2444377 23-Mar-2020 12:00
Seeing this in Wellington attempting to call from Spark to both Vodafone and to a lesser extent 2Degrees.

14857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2444380 23-Mar-2020 12:02
My wife (works for Telco) has advised that their networks are experience greatly increase traffic this morning due to folks working from home etc. 

 

edit: she advises that things should be improving as extra capacity has been added on their network which is also the Spark network.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

 

Walking is awesome, treasure it.

 
 
 
 


5104 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2444383 23-Mar-2020 12:03
It's affecting land lines too. Had a couple of people try to phone me and the network was congested.

5972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2444385 23-Mar-2020 12:07
gmball: Assume this is related to extra pressure from people working from home.

Unable to make calls on my Vodafone mobile for the past hour, just a pre recorded message, your call cannot proceed at this time due to congestion.

Is this network wide I wonder, or just my location. New Lynn, West Auckland.

 

That message could be coming from the B party network



400 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2444388 23-Mar-2020 12:09
It’s happening when I call 777, so appears to be coming from Vodafone too.

4371 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2444391 23-Mar-2020 12:19
Send private message quote this post
Lots of congestion across voice networks it seems.

 

So far for us, Voyager and 2talk both reporting congestion issues. 

 

Not surprisingly, we our seeing our medical customers systems getting smashed from inbound calls.

15736 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2444413 23-Mar-2020 12:40
Calling from Vodafone in Wellington suburbs to Auckland business land line I got this once, tried again 30s later and it went through. Not surprised things are congested, I suspect infrastructure everywhere will be hitting capacity.

