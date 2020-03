Hi folks,

I currently have an vodafone router (Ultrahub I think) connected to enable fibre. It works fine.

I have an older vodafone router, I think its just a normal 659. I’d like to connect it to the enable broadband hub via one of the additional lan ports so I can connect my work machine to it.





Does anyone know if this is possible? I have tried but just get a cant connect to DNS server.