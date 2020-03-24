My RSP advises that Vodafone are still not supplying RBI routers with VoLTE capability.

In the current situation with having to work from home, this becomes a bigger issue than before, with the internet connection pausing and then reducing speed when voice calls are in progress. RSP suggests I might be able to source a suitable router myself, if so they are usually able to get it working (but no guarantees).

What is the router model I should look for, and any suggestions for sourcing would be welcomed.

Thanks,

Colin