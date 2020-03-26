Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandAnybody having outages with Vodafone fibre right now?


232 posts

Master Geek


#268569 26-Mar-2020 13:29
Send private message quote this post

Internet just dropped for the last 10mins

I am in Auckland, Penrose area.

Anyone having issues with fibre right now?

Create new topic
6938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2447124 26-Mar-2020 13:34
Send private message quote this post

Dad's with Vodafone and just texted me with 'can't connect', so presumably the same issue. He's in Whakatane.

1675 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2447135 26-Mar-2020 13:41
Send private message quote this post

Not me. In Albany and on UFB.

 
 
 
 




232 posts

Master Geek


  #2447140 26-Mar-2020 13:43
Send private message quote this post

Got a friend at Greenhithe saying its down also

267 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2447143 26-Mar-2020 13:47
Send private message quote this post

Seems to be a few people impacted when looking at https://downdetector.co.nz/status/vodafone/

77 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2447146 26-Mar-2020 13:49
Send private message quote this post

Not working in Mt Albert either.

1540 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2447147 26-Mar-2020 13:50
Send private message quote this post

stopped here at Papamoa Beach also

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2447148 26-Mar-2020 13:50
Send private message quote this post

Voda's rural broadband is down again in Levin as well. Trying to see if its their DNS thats failed again as that went down last night.

 
 
 
 


77 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2447153 26-Mar-2020 13:53
Send private message quote this post

Not working in Mt Albert either. Have switched to soon to be decommissioned ADSL. I'm on Wireless broadband.

687 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2447167 26-Mar-2020 14:04
Send private message quote this post

Two of my staff are with Vodafone and we're meant to be on conference call right. Both unable to connect, one in Onehunga and one in Howick

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2447169 26-Mar-2020 14:05
Send private message quote this post

Just talked through my friend in Levin and got him to use Google DNS and he now has internet.

 

So it would appear Voda's DNS lost the plot again

 

This article here is instructions

 

https://www.veerotech.net/kb/use-google-dns-in-windows-10-how-to-change-windows-10-dns-servers/

 

 

 

 

1872 posts

Uber Geek


  #2447172 26-Mar-2020 14:08
Send private message quote this post

I've been up and down for the last 5 minutes. In Glenfield, Auckland on fibre.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.