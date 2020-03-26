I am in Auckland, Penrose area.
Anyone having issues with fibre right now?
Dad's with Vodafone and just texted me with 'can't connect', so presumably the same issue. He's in Whakatane.
Not me. In Albany and on UFB.
Seems to be a few people impacted when looking at https://downdetector.co.nz/status/vodafone/
Not working in Mt Albert either.
stopped here at Papamoa Beach also
Voda's rural broadband is down again in Levin as well. Trying to see if its their DNS thats failed again as that went down last night.
Not working in Mt Albert either. Have switched to soon to be decommissioned ADSL. I'm on Wireless broadband.
Two of my staff are with Vodafone and we're meant to be on conference call right. Both unable to connect, one in Onehunga and one in Howick
Just talked through my friend in Levin and got him to use Google DNS and he now has internet.
So it would appear Voda's DNS lost the plot again
This article here is instructions
https://www.veerotech.net/kb/use-google-dns-in-windows-10-how-to-change-windows-10-dns-servers/