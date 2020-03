Anyone got any details on the issues at Vodafone or if they have any ETA on when they will be fixed?

We've got about 7 staff on Vodafone internet mixture of adsl, vdsl and fibre who all keep getting kicked off our VPN constantly, all other staff not on vodafone working fine so we know its something to do with the Vodafone network. Endpoint for the VPN is a hosted Fortinet firewall at CCL.