Hi

A client near the Haistings area with 4G(?) wireless internet

They cant connect to 365 email. Not through Outlook, not through https://outlook.office365.com

2 PC's , same issue

Internet is working Ok apart from that (I could remote onto their PC's OK)

I tried setting DNS to 1.1.1.1 & to 8.8.8.8

Also Couldnt ping outlook.office365.com , that worked ok om my PC at home

Anyone else having wierd issues like this ?