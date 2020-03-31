I moved house 2 weeks ago and went through the Vodafone moves team to migrate my old HFC 100/10M service to a new Fibre Max 900/400M service at my new house.

As part of the transition my old account was closed off and new account (and number) was setup.

So far so good...

But ever since my service went live I have never managed to get anything more than 95/25M from my Fibre Max service.

I've tried both the supplied VF router and also my own D-link DIR-890L router, both provide the same speeds. I have tried connecting via a Gb Ethernet connection and the 1.3Gbps 5Ghz WiFi connection, both provide the same speeds.

The previous tenant used MyRepublic (Fibre Pro 950/500M) and I was fortunate enough to be able to test it out for a few hours before it was turned off and I was able to get speeds in excess of 800/350M so I know that the speeds to my address are above the current 95/25M that I am able to get.

I have tried using multiple different device all of which can download at speeds much greater than 95/25M when connected to other networks (both wired and wireless).

My only assumption is that my service has been limited however when I speak to VF support I am told that they see no issues.

I feel as though I have tested all the hardware on my side and the fact that I consistently get the same download speed of 95M (albeit a varying upload speed between 20-25M) that it can only be a network config issue but getting someone to looking into this is proving to be difficult.

Has anyone experienced or heard of anything similar to this? Any suggestions on how I should proceed next?