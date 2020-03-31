Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand Could my speed be capped to 100M on Fibre Max?


19 posts

Geek


#269662 31-Mar-2020 16:29
I moved house 2 weeks ago and went through the Vodafone moves team to migrate my old HFC 100/10M service to a new Fibre Max 900/400M service at my new house.

 

As part of the transition my old account was closed off and new account (and number) was setup.

 

So far so good...

 

But ever since my service went live I have never managed to get anything more than 95/25M from my Fibre Max service.

 

I've tried both the supplied VF router and also my own D-link DIR-890L router, both provide the same speeds. I have tried connecting via a Gb Ethernet connection and the 1.3Gbps  5Ghz WiFi connection, both provide the same speeds.

 

The previous tenant used MyRepublic (Fibre Pro 950/500M) and I was fortunate enough to be able to test it out for a few hours before it was turned off and I was able to get speeds in excess of 800/350M so I know that the speeds to my address are above the current 95/25M that I am able to get.

 

I have tried using multiple different device all of which can download at speeds much greater than 95/25M when connected to other networks (both wired and wireless).

 

My only assumption is that my service has been limited however when I speak to VF support I am told that they see no issues.

 

I feel as though I have tested all the hardware on my side and the fact that I consistently get the same download speed of 95M (albeit a varying upload speed between 20-25M) that it can only be a network config issue but getting someone to looking into this is proving to be difficult.

 

Has anyone experienced or heard of anything similar to this? Any suggestions on how I should proceed next?

4913 posts

Uber Geek


  #2451670 31-Mar-2020 16:46
Sounds like a provisioning issue to me.

217 posts

Master Geek


  #2451682 31-Mar-2020 17:14
I've been there with Vodafone for a similar issue Changed plan, got a new account for a 24 month contract but speed stayed locked at 100/20. After two weeks of failed promises to sort my fibre speed after changing plan to Fibre Max & after many calls & advise that all would be sorted in a couple of hours & then a couple of days & then more excuses. It was finally sorted after my umpteenth call to a Vodafone tech ninja that took the issue seriously & followed it up. Finally they made a call to the local Fibre supplier in our area & sorted the wrong provisioning for my account.  Something that should have been done straight away. I was running at full speed by the end of that phone call. 




69 posts

Master Geek

Vodafone NZ

  #2451683 31-Mar-2020 17:15
Yeah that sounds to me like it hasn't been provisioned correctly too... our frontline teams are all slammed at the moment but feel free to PM me your account number, I won't be able to make any changes but am happy to look into this for you :)

11892 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2451705 31-Mar-2020 17:41
unless VF are purposefully capping down BS2 below PIR rates, your issue is the cable between the ONT and the router.




9148 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2451711 31-Mar-2020 17:53
Also just another note - you're not going to achieve full line speed on the D-link DIR-890. It is quite rubbish for routing.

 

You're better off to stick with the Vodafone provided router.




A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide

Create new topic



