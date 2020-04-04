Help. We are locked down in a rural beachside area just north of Auckland (that bit is ok!) In our neck of the woods only ADSL and recently VDSL is available.

We are with Vodafone and have a Sure Signal to get mobile coverage.

We are still on ADSL as a request for VDSL was turned down by the technician some time back.

At the beginning of lockdown last week things were find and our modem showed the following stats: (the modem had been up for a week, so packet errors had accrued over a week.)

Upstream Downstream

Current Rate (kbps) 1126 24072

Max Rate (kbps) 1210 24073

SNR Margin (dB) 8.6 3.2

Line Attenuation (dB) 9.2 21.9

Errors (pkts) 2 748

For the last few days our internet has been unstable and unusable.

Modem Stats from yesterday:

Line Status: Connected

DSL Up Time: 0 days 19 hours 55 minutes

DSL Modulation Type: ADSL_2plus

Annex Type: Annex auto

Upstream Downstream

Current Rate (kbps) 385 11931

Max Rate (kbps) 426 13544

SNR Margin (dB) 8.7 0.1

Line Attenuation (dB) 17.4 30.9

Errors (pkts) 49678 2106054

It seems that line attentuation has increased a lot, and the modem is connecting at much reduced speeds. SNR margin is all over the show, fluctuating wildly. The errors are accruing at a massive rate.

Other things to add:

Our next door neighbour is on the same copper loop at the plinth, and they are having the same problem. (They also happen to be with Voda, but that might be irrelelvant?)

The local cabling is in perfect condition, only 1 jack, new filter, no phones connected.

Another neighbour, on the same cabinet has had no issues or degradation. Same cabinet, but different plinth / loop.

I spoke with Voda last night. They are sending me a new modem (sigh), and also put a 'monitor' on the line for 24 hours. I guess I will hear back on Monday.

We are trying to keep 2 businesses from going under whilst in lockdown and need our internet back - does anyone have any comments on what the likely issue is and how I get to the bottom of it with Voda? Apologies for the massive post, and thanks for reading/considering.