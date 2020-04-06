A message to my elderly father as an example:

Hi Dad,

I hope you are still coping OK in isolation and that you can move around in your wheelchair a bit.

It was a very good idea for you to move out to the 'farm' property from the retirement complex to reduce the risk of a Covid-19 infection in your 90 year old body.

I've spent an hour and a half talking to Vodafone about your surprise $980.00 billing of 'Casual Data' while you have your new smart phone with you to contact people. However, You really should have told me that you needed a new phone before going to a shop yourself and being talked into buying a Samsung S20 (from a Spark Shop).

Remember that you must always 'slide' the green answer button upwards to answer calls. The Vodafone reps tried to call you back this morning to verify me but you could not answer your calls and you keep forgetting overnight how to do that.

However, after quite some time I was verified and was added as an authorized person to your account.

I have had them change the 'on account' plan that you have had since the year 1990 on your old flip phone from $33.00 (no data or free calling) per month to $40.00 per month to give you unlimited calling and data now that I know what plan you were on.

I then requested to be put through to Vodafone Billing Department to request a fair 'Shock Credit' to be given to you in light of the fact that your are 90 years old, wheel chair bound most of the time, have difficulty understanding the smart phone you purchased and were forced into self isolation quickly without being able to get to the Vodafone shop for advice.

Vodafone's response today was that they would give you a $100.00 credit off the ridiculous $990.00 casual data billing even after I had explained your situation to them very clearly.

Sorry, I tried.

Love,

[your-not-so-happy-son]

My thoughts: Great way to support your elderly vulnerable customers in this crisis Vodafone! - I have no words.

Edit: Clarified the S20 was sold to my father by Spark but the issue is still VF Casual Data billing in this case.