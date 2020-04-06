After returning home from a few months in Oz, I've discovered that 2Degrees cancelled my number which means my 021 number bounced back to Vodafone as an "inactive number".

Thankfully someone in Vodafone's sales team last Monday, put an order through to provision my old number on an open term mobile plan, onto a spare Vodafone sim card I had lying around, they said it will take upto 72 hours, and given the covid-19 situation, that seems like a reasonable timeframe.

However it's now been a week with no response or update, phone lines seem to redirect you or just hang up, the live chat people - although I'm sure trying their best - don't have access to the tools or ability to look at / progress the order, and the "provisions team" don't seem to have a way to contact them directly.

Does anyone know any alternative ways to contact someone who might be able to assist with a situation like this? Maybe a lesser known phone number or some other direct email address?

thanks in advance,

Aidan