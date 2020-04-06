Hi there,

I'm with vodafone and today can't open ASB site since morning. Can anyone confirm it works from VF broadband?

traceroute to www.asb.co.nz (140.168.252.24), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets

1 router.lan (192.168.88.1) 2.541 ms 4.116 ms 4.429 ms

2 121-74-183-254.telstraclear.net (121.74.183.254) 28.585 ms 28.078 ms 28.667 ms

3 vodafone1.ape.nzix.net (192.203.154.145) 28.476 ms 27.825 ms 28.444 ms

4 10ge0-48.core1.akl1.he.net (184.105.213.230) 196.529 ms 196.470 ms 196.460 ms

5 10ge2-3.core1.syd1.he.net (184.105.213.229) 196.438 ms 195.909 ms 196.394 ms

6 vocus-communications.10gigabitethernet2-20.core1.syd1.he.net (64.71.180.154) 53.175 ms 31.773 ms 36.607 ms

7 be112.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network (114.31.192.38) 33.584 ms 33.586 ms 33.563 ms

8 be101.bdr01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network (114.31.192.83) 32.989 ms 33.498 ms 33.466 ms

9 49.255.93.14 (49.255.93.14) 36.387 ms 36.366 ms 54.797 ms

10 po110.bs-b.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.245) 54.693 ms po110.bs-a.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.243) 54.169 ms po110.bs-b.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.245) 54.655 ms

11 a72-52-1-149.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com (72.52.1.149) 54.632 ms 54.614 ms 54.591 ms

12 ae121.access-a.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.251) 34.261 ms 33.693 ms ae120.access-a.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.249) 33.657 ms

13 a69-192-6-136.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com (69.192.6.136) 33.618 ms 33.581 ms 33.217 ms

14 * * *

15 * * *

16 * * *

17 * * *

18 * * *

19 * * *

20 * * *

21 * * *

22 * * *

23 * * *

24 * * *

25 * * *

26 * * *

27 * * *

28 * * *

29 * * *

30 * * *

To check connection i do:

telnet www.asb.co.nz 80

telnet www.asb.co.nz 443

both time out eventually.

Last week i had similar issue with twitter site where static assets (JS/CSS) could not be loaded from EdgeCast CDN that twitter uses. It resolved itself in a couple of days so i didn't bother to look into it.