Forums Vodafone New Zealand connection issue to ASB


34 posts

Geek

Subscriber

#269759 6-Apr-2020 15:36
Hi there, 

 

I'm with vodafone and today can't open ASB site since morning. Can anyone confirm it works from VF broadband? 

 

traceroute to www.asb.co.nz (140.168.252.24), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  router.lan (192.168.88.1)  2.541 ms  4.116 ms  4.429 ms
 2  121-74-183-254.telstraclear.net (121.74.183.254)  28.585 ms  28.078 ms  28.667 ms
 3  vodafone1.ape.nzix.net (192.203.154.145)  28.476 ms  27.825 ms  28.444 ms
 4  10ge0-48.core1.akl1.he.net (184.105.213.230)  196.529 ms  196.470 ms  196.460 ms
 5  10ge2-3.core1.syd1.he.net (184.105.213.229)  196.438 ms  195.909 ms  196.394 ms
 6  vocus-communications.10gigabitethernet2-20.core1.syd1.he.net (64.71.180.154)  53.175 ms  31.773 ms  36.607 ms
 7  be112.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network (114.31.192.38)  33.584 ms  33.586 ms  33.563 ms
 8  be101.bdr01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network (114.31.192.83)  32.989 ms  33.498 ms  33.466 ms
 9  49.255.93.14 (49.255.93.14)  36.387 ms  36.366 ms  54.797 ms
10  po110.bs-b.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.245)  54.693 ms po110.bs-a.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.243)  54.169 ms po110.bs-b.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.245)  54.655 ms
11  a72-52-1-149.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com (72.52.1.149)  54.632 ms  54.614 ms  54.591 ms
12  ae121.access-a.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.251)  34.261 ms  33.693 ms ae120.access-a.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com (23.57.108.249)  33.657 ms
13  a69-192-6-136.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com (69.192.6.136)  33.618 ms  33.581 ms  33.217 ms
14  * * *
15  * * *
16  * * *
17  * * *
18  * * *
19  * * *
20  * * *
21  * * *
22  * * *
23  * * *
24  * * *
25  * * *
26  * * *
27  * * *
28  * * *
29  * * *
30  * * *

 

To check connection i do: 

 

telnet www.asb.co.nz 80

 

telnet www.asb.co.nz 443

 

both time out eventually.

 

Last week i had similar issue with twitter site where static assets (JS/CSS) could not be loaded from EdgeCast CDN that twitter uses. It resolved itself in a couple of days so i didn't bother to look into it.

 

 

23084 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2455965 6-Apr-2020 15:45
Im on voyager and it loads and works fine, getting to the same final hop to respond that you get.

 

 

 

PS C:\Users\richard> tracert www.asb.co.nz

 

Tracing route to www.asb.co.nz [140.168.252.24]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  172.16.2.1
  2     1 ms     1 ms     4 ms  lo-vprn-100.br1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.255]
  3     1 ms     2 ms     2 ms  ae-0-621.cr1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.230]
  4     2 ms     3 ms     2 ms  114.23.3.249
  5     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  as4826.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.18]
  6    25 ms    25 ms    25 ms  be11.cor01.alb01.akl.nz.vocus.network [114.31.202.48]
  7    32 ms    31 ms    31 ms  be201.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.202.53]
  8    26 ms    26 ms    26 ms  be100.bdr01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.81]
  9    26 ms    26 ms    26 ms  49.255.93.14
 10    27 ms    26 ms    26 ms  po110.bs-a.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com [23.57.108.243]
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12    31 ms    29 ms    28 ms  ae120.access-a.sech-syd3.netarch.akamai.com [23.57.108.249]
 13    27 ms    26 ms    27 ms  a69-192-6-136.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com [69.192.6.136]
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *




