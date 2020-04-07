Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)HFC Max - Connection Drops out Intermittently


24 posts

Geek


#269770 7-Apr-2020 11:28
The last few weeks the internet has been dropping out and we keep having to restart the HFC modem (not the Ultrahub) to get it going again.

 

Is anyone else on HFC (FibreX) having the same issue?

 

Really dread contacting the VF helpdesk as I had a couple really bad experiences and would rather switch provider...or commit seppuku. Just kidding. VF isn't worth committing any kind of suicide over.

 

The last time this happened the line was tested, the Cable modem swapped although that didn't resolve the issue. The issue just sort of went away.

 

I've switched out my own router to the Ultrahub, but it's still happening.

 

Also now that we're all working from home the drop outs are causing issues to our workflow.

 

I can't describe in words how much I absolutely hate vodafone at the moment. While typing this our internet dropped out again. They must know I hate them so are just f!@#ing with me.

2122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2456380 7-Apr-2020 11:36
Hi Jason (@theflinch) … where are you located?

 

I'm in Thorndon, Wellington on Voda HFC (200mbps) and 'net hasn't skipped a beat for ages, and it gets a hammering for streaming too lately 😊

 

 

 

 

6018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2456385 7-Apr-2020 11:38
This type of fault is generally just a poor connection and should really should be looked into by Downers, Take a note of times / dates internet drops out and when you have a handful of examples call and log a fault with VodafoneNZ

 
 
 
 




24 posts

Geek


  #2456399 7-Apr-2020 12:05
Linux:

 

This type of fault is generally just a poor connection and should really should be looked into by Downers, Take a note of times / dates internet drops out and when you have a handful of examples call and log a fault with VodafoneNZ

 

 

 

 

yeah. we've been through all that the last time and it was sooo painful. Actually the techs who came over and the 2nd level (?) guys on the phone were pretty good. But that was after a few frustrating calls to the 1st level and then posting to here and the VF community page before someone actually got on to it.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=40&topicId=252867

 

I did brave a call to the helpdesk a few minutes ago. He did something to the HFC modem. Waiting to see what happens. Feels like deja vu though.



24 posts

Geek


  #2456400 7-Apr-2020 12:07
Rickles:

 

Hi Jason (@theflinch) … where are you located?

 

I'm in Thorndon, Wellington on Voda HFC (200mbps) and 'net hasn't skipped a beat for ages, and it gets a hammering for streaming too lately 😊

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweet, thanks for responding. The tech I just spoke to on the phone advised there aren't any issues on our node up here in UH.

6018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2456403 7-Apr-2020 12:12
One person supports this post
There maybe no issues on the serving node but that means nothing you still have the HFC cable running from the node to your house that needs to be checked

ajw

1569 posts

Uber Geek


  #2456411 7-Apr-2020 12:34
HFC fine here in Stokes Valley 700 to 900 down and reliable as.

