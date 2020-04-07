The last few weeks the internet has been dropping out and we keep having to restart the HFC modem (not the Ultrahub) to get it going again.

Is anyone else on HFC (FibreX) having the same issue?

Really dread contacting the VF helpdesk as I had a couple really bad experiences and would rather switch provider...or commit seppuku. Just kidding. VF isn't worth committing any kind of suicide over.

The last time this happened the line was tested, the Cable modem swapped although that didn't resolve the issue. The issue just sort of went away.

I've switched out my own router to the Ultrahub, but it's still happening.

Also now that we're all working from home the drop outs are causing issues to our workflow.

I can't describe in words how much I absolutely hate vodafone at the moment. While typing this our internet dropped out again. They must know I hate them so are just f!@#ing with me.