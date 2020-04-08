I hope the title says it all. Also is there a more appropriate forum to raise this inquiry ?

Apparently in my location in Papamoa Beach the comms signal from our smart meter is now so erratic & unreliable that our smart meter has been deemed non commutative.

This has been fine for 8 years until January this year when problems with our signal started.

For this reason I am forced to change power suppliers as 30 min meter readings are no longer available to the retailer Electric Kiwi.

Electric Kiwi have been very good & supportive but I am are no longer able to meet the criteria to remain a customer.

The monitoring company claimed to have done all they can by fitting an Aerial & replacing modem but there is still not enough signal strength to maintain stable communication.

The reason given is that the Vodafone network signal in our area has recently dropped to unusable levels for reliable communication with these smart meters.

I would have thought that Vodafone would be called upon & contractually required to maintain this network & restore any areas that loose signal back to the normal working specifications.

Has anyone else found themselves in a similar situation ? and if so was the situation solved in with a positive outcome ?