ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone tower coverage causing power meter readings to not connect with monitoring company


220 posts

Master Geek


#269801 8-Apr-2020 16:33
I hope the title says it all.  Also is there a more appropriate forum to raise this inquiry ? 

 

Apparently in my location in Papamoa Beach the comms signal from our smart meter is now so erratic & unreliable that our smart meter has been deemed non commutative. 

 

This has been fine for 8 years until January this year when problems with our signal started.

 

For this reason I am forced to change power suppliers as 30 min meter readings are no longer available to the retailer Electric Kiwi.

 

Electric Kiwi have been very good & supportive but I am are no longer able to meet the criteria to remain a customer.

 

The monitoring company claimed to have done all they can by fitting an Aerial & replacing modem but there is still not enough signal strength to maintain stable communication.

 

The reason given is that the Vodafone network signal in our area has recently dropped to unusable levels for reliable communication with these smart meters.

 

I would have thought that Vodafone would be called upon & contractually required to maintain this network & restore any areas that loose signal back to the normal working specifications.  

 

Has anyone else found themselves in a similar situation ? and if so was the situation solved in with a positive outcome ? 




145 posts

Master Geek


  #2457624 8-Apr-2020 17:34
At a guess maybe they have refarmed the spectrum in your area to be used for something else (4G?) and this has caused the, presumably, 2G meter to lose connectivity reliably. Are you able to try and see if you have 2G connectivity on your Vodafone phone (if you have one available) next to the meter to try out this theory?

 

Ultimately if they've added an antenna and replaced the modem there is not much else that can be done unfortunately by the nature of how Electric Kiwi works. It's similar with Flick as well. I had a colleague who went through a very similar experience, even involving a senior Vodafone staff member and ultimately there was no resolution for them. The colleague in question was even living in an urban area (town of 10,000~) and had the antenna installed to no avail.

 

I would've thought it would be in the Metering Equipment Provider (MEP) interest to have you connected so that they keep getting the revenue from it but maybe they still do not have any 3G or 4G hardware available.



220 posts

Master Geek


  #2457630 8-Apr-2020 17:43
I would have thought that a service provider, in this case Vodafone, would be legally required to maintain the existing service when the tower is still currently in commercial use. 

 

 




