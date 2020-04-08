Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)VF Prepay - How do I get a GST receipt for top up?


#269809 8-Apr-2020 21:44
As the title suggests.
For the life of me, I can’t see anywhere in the app where I can find the GST receipt for
top ups.

I was in between jobs so switched my usually “on account” mobile to pre pay and the latest job I have comes with a seperate phone.... but it’s still on its way so having to use my personal
number in between....and of course claim back.

I’m always missing the 8pm cut off for live chat.
I don’t even want to begin thinking about calling them during the day.... pure pain and probably a half hour of life I won’t get back (besides, I’m busy working from home using the mobile, to be waiting on hold.

  #2457836 8-Apr-2020 22:12
If you purchase a top up voucher online hopefully they emailed you the voucher.
Used to be the easiest way was to get one from the supermarket, or petrol station.




and




  #2457842 8-Apr-2020 22:30
I top up via the app....

 

Didnt think voucher top ups were still a thing ! 

 

 

