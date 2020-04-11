Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)My cell phone will not connect for voice calls to newly built Cell Phone Tower, but will connect for data.


Wannabe Geek


#269860 11-Apr-2020 21:01
Hi,  We have had a new cell phone tower built and operating in our rural locality, however I cannot get my samsung note5 phone to connect to it to make voice calls.

 

It will connect for data no problem so I can browse the internet, send and receive txts etc. My phone operates perfectly normally in other locations connected to other towers while in town etc I just

 

have an issue with this new tower where I live in a rural locality.

 

I am within direct sight of the tower and only 4 kms distance from it.

 

Two of my neighbours, one who is on Vodafone (like me) and the other on Spark are having no problem at all, while a third neighbour who is with Spark is having the same issue as me.

 

I have gone through my phone connections settings making sure it is on 4g and also checked that the phone is registered with vodafone , which it says it is, which figures as otherwise

 

I would not get data transmission.

 

I have tried tuning the phone on and off and also removing and replacing the sim card.

 

When in I go into the phone settings,connections,mobile networks,network operators,search networks it will scan for operators and comes up with Spark, 2 degrees and vodafone whom it says I m registered with  

 

which is correct so all good there.

 

I have run out of ideas so would really appreciate some help with this.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Chris

Uber Geek

  #2459569 11-Apr-2020 21:08
RCG sites are 4G only. For voice over 4G they rely on VoLTE, and your phone does not have VoLTE.

 

Elsewhere when you make a call it will fallback to 3G circuit switched for voice,

 

 

 

 

Ultimate Geek

  #2459592 11-Apr-2020 21:34
Have you talked to Vodafone?

 

Your phone is nearly a 5 year old model.

 

Maybe Vodafone can offer you an upgrade to suit the tower :-)

 

 

 

 




