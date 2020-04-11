Hi, We have had a new cell phone tower built and operating in our rural locality, however I cannot get my samsung note5 phone to connect to it to make voice calls.

It will connect for data no problem so I can browse the internet, send and receive txts etc. My phone operates perfectly normally in other locations connected to other towers while in town etc I just

have an issue with this new tower where I live in a rural locality.

I am within direct sight of the tower and only 4 kms distance from it.

Two of my neighbours, one who is on Vodafone (like me) and the other on Spark are having no problem at all, while a third neighbour who is with Spark is having the same issue as me.

I have gone through my phone connections settings making sure it is on 4g and also checked that the phone is registered with vodafone , which it says it is, which figures as otherwise

I would not get data transmission.

I have tried tuning the phone on and off and also removing and replacing the sim card.

When in I go into the phone settings,connections,mobile networks,network operators,search networks it will scan for operators and comes up with Spark, 2 degrees and vodafone whom it says I m registered with

which is correct so all good there.

I have run out of ideas so would really appreciate some help with this.

Thanks

Chris