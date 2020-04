I have brought a new cordless phone, plugged in and get a dial tone but get disconnected tone when calling out and when people dial in. Tried to contact Vodafone but message says they are not answering their phones today, online help is directing me to ring their 0800 number. Any thoughts on what to try please.

It’s a Panasonic kx-tgd320nz

Plugged into a splitter as the old one was